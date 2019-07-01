Clock Is Ticking:  Governor Has Until Friday To Sign Budget

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is on the clock as he decides what to do with the two-year state budget. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos delivered the spending plan to the governor’s office last Friday. Evers will sign the 81-billion dollar document, use his line-item veto to alter it, or will veto the whole thing. If Evers does nothing, the budget will become law this Friday.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.