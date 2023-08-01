Climate change could collapse a key Atlantic Ocean current. How that could affect Wisconsin
A UW scientist says Wisconsin could see major warming if an Atlantic current that helps shape weather patterns collapses.
See photos of pink bird spotted in Green Bay that had not been seen in state for 178 years
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 1, 2023 at 1:32 PM
The roseate spoonbill, a bird not seen in Wisconsin since 1845, has been spotted at Ken Euers Nature Area in Green Bay.
Wisconsin's air quality has improved. The DNR manages air permits to help keep it that...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 1, 2023 at 1:16 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has options to handle air permit violations, including referring cases to the Wisconsin DOJ.
What you need to know about the Aug. 23 Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM
Can the public get tickets to the debate? How can it be watched? Answers to questions about the Republican event at Fiserv Forum.
New liberal majority on state Supreme Court to fire director of state court system
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM
Randy Koschnick, who has been the director of state courts since 2017, said he was informed by a liberal justice that he would be dismissed Tuesday.
The indispensable state: Why Wisconsin could again be the electoral 'tipping point' in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2023 at 10:03 AM
Wisconsin was the Electoral College 'tipping point' in the last two presidential elections and could be again in 2024.
A guide to finding a senior care facility in Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Finding a new assisted living center can be tough. Here's what you need to know in Wisconsin.
Dane County sheriff says help your older relatives stay safe from scammers
by Raymond Neupert on August 1, 2023 at 1:08 AM
The Dane County Sheriff’s office wants you to contact your older relatives and friends and make sure they’re aware of scams targeting them. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says crooks like to target older people who may not be tech savvy or able […]
Evers condemns Nazis who marred Watertown Pride event
by Bob Hague on July 31, 2023 at 9:51 PM
Governor Tony Evers is condemning a Nazi group’s appearance at a Pride event over the weekend. The governor on Monday released a statement condemning Nazis who showed up at the annual “Pride in the Park” event in Watertown on […]
