Click it or Ticket is back

Drive without a seat belt and you could be shelling out cash, but more importantly you could put yourself and others in danger. Wisconsin’s annual “Click It or Ticket” seat belt campaign begins Monday and runs through July 5th. During that time, law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will be out in greater numbers and for longer hours to help ensure motorists travel safely.

DOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said the idea isn’t to ticket drivers, but rather to “move towards our goal of Zero Deaths on Wisconsin roads,” and “That means buckle up, watch your speed and set the phone aside.”

Wisconsin’s current seat belt use rate is over 90%, but still, of all car and light truck fatalities last year, nearly half weren’t wearing their seat belts.