Cleven, Richard A., age 80, of Elroy

Richard A. Cleven, age 80, of Elroy, died on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 in his home.

Survivors include his wife: Janice; three children: Rick (Mary) Cleven, of Kalamazoo, Michigan; Jill Archambo, of Reedsburg and Laura (Ed) Feldhake, of Duluth, Minnesota; seven grandchildren: Nicole (Corey) Case, Elizabeth (Andrew) Ronsman, Sarah Cleven, Tyler and Matthew Archambo, Mary Jo and Nicholas Feldhake; three great grandchildren: Daniel and Emma Case, and Brayden Ronsman; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Dick Cleven will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston with Pastor Joseph Fricke officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the Elroy City Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

The Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg is serving the family.

