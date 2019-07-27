Clean-Up Of Madison Substation Closes Busy Street For 2 Months

Main Street in Madison on the city’s east side will be closed to traffic for up to two months while repairs are made to a power substation. An explosion and fire at the location last Friday interrupted electrical service to most of the downtown area. The street is closed while a staging area is set up. Hazardous waste is being removed by crews of the American Transmission Company.

Source: WRJC.com





