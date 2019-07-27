Clean-Up Of Madison Substation Closes Busy Street For 2 Months
Main Street in Madison on the city’s east side will be closed to traffic for up to two months while repairs are made to a power substation. An explosion and fire at the location last Friday interrupted electrical service to most of the downtown area. The street is closed while a staging area is set up. Hazardous waste is being removed by crews of the American Transmission Company.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- EAA AirVenture 2019: Sights from Day 611 hours ago
- 'My life's work': Sean Tucker's iconic Oracle Challenger III bound for...13 hours ago
- Mauston Baseball Hangs with States Best Antigo before Falling 5-022 hours ago
- Health officials investigating six more reports of possible vape-related lung injuries1 day ago
- Thousands Of Electric Customers Still Offline After Weekend Storms1 day ago
- Man Convicted in Closs Kidnapping, Parents’ Murders Moved to New Mexico1 day ago
- Eight children with severe lung injuries were all vaping, says Children’s Hospital1 day ago
- Beto O'Rourke – O’Rourke on point with claim on U.S. incarcerating migrant ch...1 day ago
- Priorities USA Action – ‘Honest’ ad mostly wrong about Trump, taxes and Medicare2 days ago
- Extended Show Hours at FTD Deemed a Success2 days ago
- Dane County Multi-Farm Digester Sold to California Firm2 days ago
- Experts Layout Ideas for Controlling CWD2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.