Clark, Ruth A. Ruthie (Riddlestine), age 95 of Mauston

The Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth A. “Ruthie” (Riddlestine) Clark, age 95 of Mauston, Wisconsin will be held Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston with Father John A. Potaczek officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Arlene (Vern) Lange of Mauston; two sons, Don (Kris) Clark of Littleton, Colorado and Rollie (Renee) Clark of LaCrosse, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Lisa (Fred) Rollins, Kari (John Pynenberg) Langer, Brittany (Chase) Jacobson, Sarah (John) Johnson, Robin (Kevin) Schafer, Taryn Clark, Brandon (Casey) Clark, Christina (Simar) Chahal, and Bryce (Allie Lawrence) Clark; and great grandchildren, Jessie and Kylie Rollins, Dylan, Brandon and Kaden Langer, Ava, Jack, Maggie, Edward and Rebekah Johnson, Elijah, Audrey, and Evlyn Clark and Avi Chahal. Further survived by three sisters in law, Betty Riddlestine, Charlotte Walker and Betty Footit.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

