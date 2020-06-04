Clark, Richard A age 65 of Lyndon Station

Richard A. Clark age 65 of Lyndon Station, WI passed away June 2nd 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer, he was surrounded by family and close friends.

He was born in Mauston, WI on December 12th 1954 to the late Ralph and Alberta (Babcock) Clark.

Richard met his significant other Diane M. (Burdick) Lewis in 1975 and together they raised 3 children.

He enjoyed watching the Packers and being outdoors spending time with his friends and family. He enjoyed fishing, camping, sitting around a fire or watching the storms roll through. He also enjoyed reading a good book, alot of them.

Richard treasured his family, loved his children with all his being but truth be told that held no match to his grandkids. He took every opportunity he could to spoil each and everyone of them. They all hold a very special place in Grandpa’s heart and he made sure they knew that.

Richard is survived by his significant other Diane and their 3 children Daughters, Susan Lewis of Appleton; Barbara Lewis-Marden (Kris) of Mauston and Son Joshua Clark (Heather) of LaValle.

8 Grandchildren: Robert Winders; Colton Winders; Kaleb Marden; Jarric Winders; Skylar McGowen; Jonathan Millett; Dakota Labansky; Ashley Millett and 2 Great-Grandchildren.

He is also survived by brothers & sisters, nieces & nephews, Aunts & Unlces, other relatives and friends.

Services will be at gravesite on Friday June 5th @1pm at Evergreen Cemetery Mauston (off county O)

Source: WRJC.com







