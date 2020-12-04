Clark County juveniles shoot over 40 deer, one horse in 'thrill kills,' according to DNR
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Two separate groups of juveniles used a spotlight at night to find and kill large numbers of deer and one horse, according to DNR.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Yes, GOP did oppose $40 million for lead pipe replacement because it helped Milwaukee too...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 4, 2020 at 6:33 PM
Yes, GOP did oppose $40 million for lead pipe replacement because it helped Milwaukee too much
-
Madison decriminalizes cannabis consumption in public, asks for state to do the same
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 4, 2020 at 5:29 PM
Starting Friday, it will be legal to consume cannabis in public in the city of Madison.
-
Evers requests additional federal funding for coronavirus response
by Bob Hague on December 4, 2020 at 5:28 PM
Governor Tony Evers has asked the Trump administration and Wisconsin’s members of Congress for more pandemic assistance. Wisconsin’s share of federal CARES Act funding is just about tapped out. “While the federal funds expire on […]
-
Wisconsin women’s hockey postponed
by Bill Scott on December 4, 2020 at 4:19 PM
The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s two-game series against number-3 Minnesota in the Twin Cities Friday and Saturday has been postponed. The decision was made by UW medical officials after positive COVID-19 tests were […]
-
Clark County juveniles shoot over 40 deer, one horse in 'thrill kills,' according to DNR
by Marshfield News-Herald on December 4, 2020 at 4:08 PM
Two separate groups of juveniles used a spotlight at night to find and kill large numbers of deer and one horse, according to DNR.
-
Mishicot teen arrested after Nov. 23 shooting of Sheboygan man
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on December 4, 2020 at 4:04 PM
A 14-year-old Mishicot boy is being held at the Sheboygan County Juvenile Detention Center pending an initial appearance for weapons violations.
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/3
by WRJC WebMaster on December 4, 2020 at 4:03 PM
-
Wisconsin reporter: I was hospitalized with COVID-19 and now I'm more afraid of this...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on December 4, 2020 at 4:01 PM
Alisa Schafer contracted COVID-19 at the end of September. On Oct. 6, she could hardly breathe and was hospitalized. This is her story.
-
Strong Start but Rough Midway Stretch Leads to Lady Golden Eagles Loss to Almond-Bancroft
by WRJC WebMaster on December 4, 2020 at 3:36 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.