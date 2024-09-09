City officials and residents say there is no Venezuelan gang “takeover” in Aurora, Colorado
Aurora, Colorado, city officials and residents dispute claims that Venezuelan gang members have overrun apartment complexes and are forcing residents to pay them rent.
Repka, Mary Teper Age 90 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on September 9, 2024 at 5:19 PM
Single Vehicle Crash Kills One Teen Seriously Injures Another Near Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on September 9, 2024 at 2:43 PM
Burch, Robert “Bob” Age 64 of Wilton
by WRJC WebMaster on September 9, 2024 at 2:35 PM
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 9/6
by WRJC WebMaster on September 9, 2024 at 2:16 PM
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 9, 2024 at 11:07 AM
Packers are expected to be without QB Jordan Love for a few weeks – The Brewers fell to the Rockies and the Badgers move to 2-0, Alabama is next.
Titletown Report for 9/9/2024
by Bill Scott on September 9, 2024 at 11:05 AM
The Packers drop their season opener and are expected to be without QB Jordan Love for a few weeks.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on September 9, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Skeletal remains found in Two Rivers over the weekend (TWO RIVERS) Human skeletal remains were found in Two Rivers over the weekend. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, a local deer hunter located the remains on private […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on September 9, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Trump unscripted in weekend rally (MOSINEE) Donald Trump was back in Wisconsin over the weekend. The former president’s rally in Mosinee on Saturday was billed as an address on the economy, but the Republican presidential candidate remained […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/5
by WRJC WebMaster on September 6, 2024 at 6:13 PM
