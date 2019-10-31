City of Mauston Will Look to Set Guinness World Record during Holiday Train Stop Dec. 4th

The Holiday Train will arrive in Mauston December 4th at approximately 4:15 pm; will there be a Guinness World Record arriving around that same time? The Greater Mauston Area Chamber of Commerce sure hopes so. The chamber is asking for people to stick around after the Canadian Pacific Holiday train takes off that night as they attempt to break a record for most carolers singing at one time. The train stops and takes off at the corners of Division Street and Tremont Street. The current record was accomplished in Portsmouth Ohio. They had 1,880 carolers. To break the record organizers are asking people to pre-register on December 1st. You do so by going to the Eventbrite website. Registrants will be issued an event ticket and downloadable songbook. The tickets will be scanned at the event so they can count the participants attempting to break the record. For more information on this event visit the Chambers Facebook page or contact Mary Hudack at 608-747-2042.

