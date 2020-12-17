City of Mauston to Auction Off Dump Truck to Help Pay for Excavator

The City of Mauston is in need of an excavator. The excavator is expecting to cost around $55,000. In order to save money the City is planning on auctioning off a city owned dump truck to help pay for the excavator cost. The City believes this move will end up saving them $160,000. In other City of Mauston news the City announced they will change the Summer Rec Director’s salary from an annual rate to an hourly rate of $15.75.

Source: WRJC.com







