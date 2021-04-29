City of Mauston Makes Changes to Operation of ATV/UTV Routes within City Limits

The City of Mauston has made recent changes regarding the operation of ATVs/UTVs in the city limits. Effective immediately, virtually all streets are open to ATV/UTV traffic–with the exception of where posted speed limits are 45MPH or greater. The areas remaining closed include Hwy 82 (Gateway Ave) from Kennedy St. eastward to the city limits, Hwy 58 (N. Union St.) from Nazarene Dr. northward to the city limits, and Hwy12/16 from W. State St. westward to the city limits. Additionally, hours of legal operation are being expanded from 5am to midnight. Please enjoy, obey the rules, and keep this opportunity available for everyone!

Source: WRJC.com







