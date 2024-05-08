City of Mauston looking for Someone to Fill 2nd Aldermanic Position

With the election of Darryl Teske as Mayor of Mauston, the 2nd Aldermanic District position on the Common Council is currently vacant. The City of Mauston is actively recruiting for a resident of the 2nd District to serve as the voice of their friends and neighbors.

“We are looking for a dedicated individual who is willing to serve, has a passion for local initiatives, and will bring ideas and solutions to the table,” Teske said.

The position would be appointed by the Council, and complete the term ending in April of 2026. Responsibilities include, attending evening meetings on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month, serving on committees, budgeting, and strategic planning for the City of Mauston.

For more information you can contact Mayor Darryl Teske at mayor@mauston.com or 608-847-6676 ext. 9

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.