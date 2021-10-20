City of Mauston Employees to See Slight Pay Raise Upcoming

City of Mauston employees will see a slight pay raise in their upcoming pay checks. The Mauston Common Council approved a 3% pay raise in their most recent meeting. The raise will take place during the 2022 Budget Year. Employees could earn additional raises based on performance. The Council also approved new ward maps based on the 2020 updated census. Each ward is represented by approximately 600-650 residents of Mauston.

Source: WRJC.com







