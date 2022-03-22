City Of Mauston Discussed Raising Fee’s on Local Events Organizers Increase Police Presence and Umbrella All Parades within City Limits

The City of Mauston will hold a common council meeting tonight Tuesday March 22nd. It could be a very important meeting as the Council is in talks of raising Public Safety Fee’s for events such as Mauston’s Downtown Music Nights and Wine Walk. The City also believes there needs to be a bigger police presence at public events based on size of crowd and duration of event among other factors. The City of Mauston also wants to be in charge of all the parades organized within the City. There are currently up to four parades bring planned: 4th of July, the Fair, Homecoming and the Christmas/Holiday parade. The City has determined that for these four parades, that they can provide the needed logistical and public safety support at no charge if coordinated through the city and if they follow a new, standard parade route (queueing on Elmberta and traveling north on Division from Elmberta to Tremont, turning left on Tremont and ending at Elm St.). This route reduces the number of intersections needing to be controlled, stays off state highways, and eliminates the crossing of railroad tracks. If co-coordinators want to deviate from the standard route, a public safety fee would be assessed based on the request. If additional parades are requested in future years, they would need to re-evaluate our ability to cover all logistical and public safety support. Be sure to come to the meeting being held tonight at the City building located on 303 mansion street at 6:30 whether you support or oppose what the City of Mauston is proposing.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.