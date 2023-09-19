City of Mauston Decides to Terminate Contract of City Administrator Randy Reeg

From City of Mauston Mayor Dennis Nielsen: On Monday Evening September 18th, a special meeting was held where the council voted to determine the contract of the City Administrator without cause. Duties of the City Administrator will be fulfilled by by the Deputy Treasurer per his job description. For further questions or inquiries, please reach out to Daron Haugh.

