City of Mauston Census Contest

Juneau Count’s rate of completing the Census in 2010 was 73.5%. Thus far in 2020 we’re only at 51%. This June Mauston, along with the National League of Cities Census Rapid Response Group #CensusRapidResponseNLC, wants to raise this rate by having County residents: 1) Complete the Census either by calling 844-330-2020, responding online at https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html, or responding by mail; AND 2) Post on YOUR Facebook page the following: “I completed the Census #juneaucountycensus”. We will then draw a name each Friday at 4:00 pm starting on June 5th to win gift certificates with a value of $30.00 from our local businesses. We can help our local businesses during this difficult time and help our county gain federal monies for our schools, roads, housing assistance and more! Let’s ensure a complete and accurate count by completing the 2020 Census! Our final drawing will be on Friday, June 26th. We will then post on Facebook on June 26th the new response rate for our County. You can keep track yourself my going to the www.mauston.com and click the link on the home page.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.