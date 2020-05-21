City of Mauston Census Contest
Juneau Count’s rate of completing the Census in 2010 was 73.5%. Thus far in 2020 we’re only at 51%. This June Mauston, along with the National League of Cities Census Rapid Response Group #CensusRapidResponseNLC, wants to raise this rate by having County residents: 1) Complete the Census either by calling 844-330-2020, responding online at https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html, or responding by mail; AND 2) Post on YOUR Facebook page the following: “I completed the Census #juneaucountycensus”. We will then draw a name each Friday at 4:00 pm starting on June 5th to win gift certificates with a value of $30.00 from our local businesses. We can help our local businesses during this difficult time and help our county gain federal monies for our schools, roads, housing assistance and more! Let’s ensure a complete and accurate count by completing the 2020 Census! Our final drawing will be on Friday, June 26th. We will then post on Facebook on June 26th the new response rate for our County. You can keep track yourself my going to the www.mauston.com and click the link on the home page.
Source: WRJC.com
-
April Milk Production Exactly the Same as Last Year
on May 21, 2020 at 8:20 PM
After seeing year-to-year declines for the past several months, Wisconsin milk production finally stabilized in April when compared to 2019.
-
GROWMARK Names 2020 Summer Interns
on May 21, 2020 at 8:20 PM
About 30 college students have been selected to work remotely in various internship capacities for GROWMARK this summer.
-
UWRF to Host Online Ag Skills Contest Next Week
on May 21, 2020 at 8:20 PM
Since the University of Wisconsin-River Falls had to cancel its annual Agricultural Technology Contest this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school has come up with an online alternative for middle and high school students to participate […]
-
Baldwin Co-Sponsors Farming Support to States Act
on May 21, 2020 at 8:20 PM
U.
-
Evers Honors Request for $50 Million in Direct Farm Payments
on May 21, 2020 at 8:20 PM
Exactly one month after eight Wisconsin farm organizations asked the Evers Administration for up to $50 million in direct cash payments for state farmers who are suffering from financial setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor announced […]
-
Juneau County COVID – 19 Brief
by WRJC WebMaster on May 21, 2020 at 6:50 PM
New guidance recently released on the Centers for Disease Control's website shows a common belief about how the novel coronavirus spreads may be changing as we learn more about the virus.
-
Incoming Green Bay Superintendent Steve Murley will start July 1 amidst uncertainty...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 21, 2020 at 6:12 PM
Murley says he's been doing what he can to prepare before he assumes the district's top job July 1.
-
Put safety first this Memorial Day weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on May 21, 2020 at 5:53 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and its Division of State Patrol are asking those who need to travel this Memorial Day weekend to buckle up, plan their trips and drive carefully though work zones.
-
City of Mauston Census Contest
by WRJC WebMaster on May 21, 2020 at 5:50 PM
Juneau Count's rate of completing the Census in 2010 was 73.5%. Thus far in 2020 we're only at 51%. This June Mauston, along with the National League of Cities Census Rapid Response
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.