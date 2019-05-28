City of Elroy Applies for Grants For Recreational Improvements

The city of Elroy is applying for grants of around $100,000 to help with recreational development. The move was approved at a recent Common Council meeting. The grant application was sent to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The City would still have to pay for the project but would be reimbursed by the grants. The grants would help pay for projects such as improving the bike trails, the instillation of an ADA Canoe launch, a walking trail along the Baraboo river, among other recreational improvements. Elroy will use different local funds as well to help with the recreational improvements.

