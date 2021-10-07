City Council votes on the next aldermanic map, to the dismay of many council members
Green Bay council members voted on a new redistricting map, with many disappointed
City Council votes on the next aldermanic map, to the dismay of many council members
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2021 at 12:01 AM
Woman seriously injured she was hit by vehicle while walking in Sturgeon Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2021 at 11:50 PM
A woman was transported to a Green Bay hospital
Remains in suitcase in western Wisconsin identified as woman missing since 2020
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 6, 2021 at 11:41 PM
Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez was 25 and working in the Wisconsin Dells area when she was reported missing in July 2020.
De Pere School District will no longer require masks when COVID-19 cases drop to lower...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2021 at 10:49 PM
De Pere school board votes 6-0 to adopt formal standard for when they'll lift district's mask-wearing requirement.
Former Supreme Court Justice Gableman, head of Republican review of Wisconsin election,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2021 at 10:42 PM
"Most people, myself included, do not have a comprehensive understanding or even any understanding of how elections work," Gableman said.
Fewer than 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses a day are being administered in Wisconsin, lowest...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2021 at 10:19 PM
This is the first time the average vaccine rate has dropped below 5,000 a day since 2020.
Republicans propose bills to allow hunting of sandhill cranes, concealed carry of guns...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2021 at 10:01 PM
The Wisconsin Sporting Freedom Package was introduced Wednesday by Republican legislators and hunting advocacy group Hunter Nation
6 Wisconsin men were charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in Washington, D.C....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2021 at 9:36 PM
So far, three of the Wisconsin men have pleaded guilty to various charges. The others have upcoming hearings.
Sen. Ron Johnson sends letter criticizing health officials as biased against COVID...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2021 at 7:02 PM
Twenty-one GOP colleagues signed Sen. Ron Johnson letter, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Lauren Boebert of Colorado.
