City agrees to pay Menominee Nation Arena owners $393,000 in tax incentives
The city of Oshkosh has agreed to pay Fox Valley Pro Basketball Inc., the owners of the Menominee Nation Arena, $393,000 in tax incentives.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
