Citizen of the Year Rashad Cobb brought communities in Green Bay together for nearly two decades
Rashad Cobb draws praise from mayors, police chiefs and others as he commits to helping others find a voice in solving Green Bay issues.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Northeast Wisconsin's female leaders are feeling burned out from stress of work, family...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on August 18, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The university's new Institute for Women's Leadership heard from over 800 survey takers, and half say they're "burned out" and many are "overwhelmed."
-
-
A first-of-its-kind experiment using lab-bred trees seeks to stop pollution leaks from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The United States Forest Service is experimenting to see if trees can be a natural solution to containing pollutants that leak from landfills
-
Nurses, therapists, other professionals are waiting months to receive their licenses in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM
With staffing shortages and an outdated paper-driven processing system, problems persist at a Wisconsin department that issues licenses for hundreds of health care and other professional workers in Wisconsin.
-
NBC's 'Dateline: Unforgettable' tells story of 2016 George Burch murder of Ledgeview...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2022 at 1:15 AM
"Justice for Nikki" aired Wednesday night on Oxygen. The episode outlines the investigation of the homicide of Nicole VanderHeyden.
-
'Dazzling displays': Look for aurora borealis northern lights show across Wisconsin on...
by USA TODAY on August 17, 2022 at 10:55 PM
Keep an eye to the sky across Wisconsin on Wednesday night as the aurora borealis, or northern lights, may be making a rare appearance.
-
This family's Packers connection starts with the quarterback who scored the team's first...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 17, 2022 at 10:19 PM
Pat Dwyer's roots as a Green Bay Packers fan go back to the beginning. The very beginning.
-
Steven Avery files another appeal of his murder conviction in Manitowoc County killing of...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 17, 2022 at 9:17 PM
Avery, 59, says another person had motive and opportunity to kill Teresa Halbach. The killing was featured in the "Making a Murderer" Netflix series.
-
Brown County Board expected to vote on proposal to continue a 0.5% county sales tax years...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 17, 2022 at 8:46 PM
The 0.5% county sales tax is scheduled to sunset at the end of 2023; this proposal would keep a tax to 2037.
