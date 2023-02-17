Cities appealing 2020 census count garner only small wins

U.S. cities and towns that have challenged their 2020 census population figures appear to be winning only small victories. Of the dozen or so municipal appeals that the U.S. Census Bureau has resolved and made public, the biggest gain so…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.