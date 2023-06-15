Chute, Betty E. Age 100 of Elroy

Betty E. Chute, age 100 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at home in Reedsburg, Wisconsin.

She was born on October 31, 1922 to William “Bill” and Charlotte “Lottie” Lindstrom in Rochester, Minnesota. Betty lived in Elroy since the age of 12 and graduated from the Elroy High School in 1940.

Betty married her high school sweetheart, George Chute on May 15, 1943 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

They lived in Elroy and operated Elroy Lumber for many years, where she was the bookkeeper. She was a wonderful homemaker – wife and mother. She had a host of friends with whom they had birthday club and 500 club and would walk with several of them. They enjoyed traveling, going to the casino and wintered in Phoenix for several years.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Elroy and a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star.

Betty enjoyed her life, spending time with her children and grandchildren. George preceded her in death on April 10, 2015.

Survivors include her son, John (Linda) Chute; daughter, Jean (Steve) Dennison; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Chute; seven Grandchildren and thirteen Great Grandchildren. In addition to her husband, George; she was preceded in death by her Parents; two sons, Billy Chute and Steven Chute and a grandson, Luke Dennison.

No Services are scheduled at this time. Interment will be in the Elroy City Cemetery at a later date.

