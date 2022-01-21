Church whistleblowers provide Nate's Mission with list of over 200 allegedly unreported abusive priests, 69 from Green Bay
Nate’s Mission, an advocacy group, hand-delivered the new criminal evidence to Brown County Courthouse Thursday, demanding investigations.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Going to Lambeau for the Packers-49ers game? Expect early snow, then falling temperatures
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 21, 2022 at 4:01 AM
Packers and 49ers fans attending Saturday night's game should expect temperatures to drop into the single digits by the end of the game, the National Weather Service in Green Bay says.
-
Church whistleblowers provide Nate's Mission with list of over 200 allegedly unreported...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 21, 2022 at 3:59 AM
Nate's Mission, an advocacy group, hand-delivered documents to Brown County Courthouse Thursday, demanding investigations.
-
The Wisconsin jobless rate fell to a record low of 2.8% in December
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2022 at 11:53 PM
Dennis Winters, chief economist for the Department of Workforce Development, said the low jobless rate was an indication of a very tight labor market.
-
Packers playoff primer: What to know about cold, COVID-19 and concessions for Saturday's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2022 at 11:36 PM
Packers-49ers game will not be coldest on record, but it will be cold enough.
-
As kids continue to make up the highest COVID-19 case count, state officials urge the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2022 at 11:14 PM
Currently, 24% of Wisconsin kids ages 5 to 11 have received one dose of vaccine. But, nearly 59% of those 12 to 17 have received at least one dose.
-
Green Bay intersection at Webster Avenue and Mason Street reopens after severe crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2022 at 10:55 PM
Motorists should expect significant delays because both streets are major roadways in the city, according to Green Bay police.
-
Edison Middle School and Preble High to go virtual Friday because of staff shortages
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2022 at 10:43 PM
Friday will be an independent learning day and teachers will contact students about virtual instruction on Monday and Tuesday.
-
A fireball lit up the sky above Wisconsin on Thursday morning. More than 100 sightings...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 20, 2022 at 10:28 PM
Hundreds of people across the Midwest reported seeing a "fireball event," according to the International Meteor Organization.
-
Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold at Spooner gas station
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 20, 2022 at 9:48 PM
A lottery player who purchased a Powerball ticket in Spooner won $1 million from Monday's drawing.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.