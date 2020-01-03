Church obtains harassment restraining orders against Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila, church brothers
The hearing on a restraining order against Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila started with heightened security, and ended with the former Packer threatening to fine the court commissioner and pastor.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
