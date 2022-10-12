Chuck Todd came to Wisconsin to find out why the state is so divided. Here's what he found.
Meet the Press Reports will focus on Wisconsin at 9:30 p.m. Central time Thursday on NBC News NOW and on-demand beginning Friday on Peacock.
-
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM
-
New survey results show Greater Green Bay residents are sadder, more isolated and less...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 12, 2022 at 10:01 AM
Wello's 2021 survey indicates that greater Green Bay-area residents are struggling more with mental health and a related sense of belonging.
-
These Wisconsin high school students, inspired by their First Nations education, are...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Students at this Wisconsin high school have led demonstrations during sports games at rival schools that use Native American-based mascots.
-
Wisconsin voters at Green Bay forum say candidates in November election should focus on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM
During an event at the Brown County library, local voters talked about issues they're not hearing enough about from candidates.
-
Candidates for Wisconsin Assembly District 4 Steffen and Teague address views on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Incumbent Rep. David Steffen faces Democratic challenger Derek Teague in the Nov. 8 election for a two-year term in the state Legislature.
-
Aaron Rodgers Book Club is back for another season on 'The Pat McAfee Show.' Here are his...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 12, 2022 at 12:02 AM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the latest selection in his book club on his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."
-
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says Roe must be codified, won't sign alternate legislation
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 11, 2022 at 10:32 PM
Evers is in court seeking to overturn the 19th-century law that bans all abortions in Wisconsin unless the mother's life is in danger.
-
$50 million for new bridge over Fox River included in Wisconsin DOT budget
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 11, 2022 at 10:13 PM
The state's proposed transportation budget will include $50 million for Brown County to construct a bridge across the Fox River.
-
Arby’s & Dunkin Donuts in Works to Come To Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 11, 2022 at 8:59 PM
