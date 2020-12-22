Christmastime in Green Bay from bygone eras
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Images of Christmastime in Green Bay from decades past.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin Republicans all vote against coronavirus relief plan, with Ron Johnson joining...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 22, 2020 at 6:31 PM
The massive stimulus and spending bill passed both houses of Congress by lopsided margins, but all Wisconsin Republicans voted against it.
-
Christmastime in Green Bay from bygone eras
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 22, 2020 at 5:46 PM
Images of Christmastime in Green Bay from decades past.
-
Broadway Mill kicks coal after transition to natural gas completed, will remove 400-foot...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 22, 2020 at 4:28 PM
Georgia-Pacific on Dec. 28 will complete its transition from coal to natural gas power at its Broadway Mill, a process started in 2015. The company plans to remove the second smokestack, a highly-visible part of Green Bay's skyline for decades, in […]
-
Trump levels criticism against Brian Hagedorn to 88 million Twitter followers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 22, 2020 at 3:46 PM
Hagedorn has written the majority opinion in decisions against the president as a swing vote in cases seeking to disqualify thousands of ballots.
-
Greater Green Bay YMCA to share in MacKenzie Scott's $4.2 billion donation to 384...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 22, 2020 at 3:26 PM
Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, United Way of Racine County, and YWCA Madison also received a donation from Scott in Wisconsin.
-
Local Prep Scores From Monday 12/21
by WRJC WebMaster on December 22, 2020 at 3:20 PM
-
Trump carried counties where many voters declared themselves indefinitely confined and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 22, 2020 at 2:15 PM
A review shows 123,357 voters in the 58 counties Trump carried claimed to be indefinitely confined compared with 92,356 voters in the 14 counties Biden won.
-
Oshkosh man part of trio FBI suspected of white supremacist plot against electrical grid
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM
An Oshkosh man is among 3 people the FBI suspects of plotting an attack on the power grid to advance white supremacist beliefs
-
Former Packers Assistant Kevin Greene Dies At 58
by Bill Scott on December 22, 2020 at 7:54 AM
The Green Bay Packers and the rest of the NFL community is mourning the death of Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene. He passed away Monday at the age of 58. No cause of death was given. Greene was a fifth-round draft pick of the Los […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.