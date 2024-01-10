Christie ends his presidential bid in an effort to blunt Trump's momentum before Iowa's GOP caucuses
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is dropping out of the Republican presidential race in an effort to deny Donald Trump a glidepath to the nomination. He made the announcement Wednesday night at a town hall in New Hampshire just…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Recall effort against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
by Bob Hague on January 10, 2024 at 11:01 PM
An effort is underway to recall Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Wispolitics.com reported on Wednesday that Matthew Snorek of Burlington filed paperwork with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. He intends to circulate a recall petition against […]
-
Findings and proposed legislation released by Speaker’s Task Force on Human Trafficking
by Bob Hague on January 10, 2024 at 10:37 PM
At the Capitol, findings and recommendations from the Speaker’s Task Force on Human Trafficking were released on Wednesday. Task force chair, Representative Jerry O’Connor (R-Fond du Lac) said they’re proposing 11 bills to address […]
-
First Mile Bluff baby of 2024 born on New Year’s Day
by WRJC WebMaster on January 10, 2024 at 5:29 PM
-
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on January 10, 2024 at 5:28 PM
-
Altoona Man Sentenced in Monroe County Court to 25 Years in Prison for Child Sex Crimes
by WRJC WebMaster on January 10, 2024 at 5:27 PM
-
Belsha, Beverly J. Age 88 of Nekoosa
by WRJC WebMaster on January 10, 2024 at 4:22 PM
-
Richardson, David William Age 83 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on January 10, 2024 at 4:18 PM
-
Assembly Republicans release medical marijuana bill
by Bob Hague on January 8, 2024 at 8:27 PM
Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly on Monday proposed a tightly controlled, state run medical marijuana program. At a West Milwaukee press conference, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said the bill will create the most restrictive medical […]
-
Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2024 at 4:31 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.