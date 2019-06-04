Chris Taylor – Wisconsin State Rep. Chris Taylor on the mark with prison claim

The Truth-o-Meter says: True | Wisconsin State Rep. Chris Taylor on the mark with prison claim



Wisconsin’s prison system has been in the headlines, from problems at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys, the state’s juvenile facility, to an incident in which a Department of Corrections sergeant exposed the names of confidential informants at the prison in Redgranite. The agency’s troubles have attracted plenty of comment from state lawmakers, including State Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, who tossed in some numbers in a May 21, 2019, tweet. "Our corrections system didn’t become a mess overnight. It is a result of the last 8 years of neglect where we saw the prison population expand and vacancy …

>> More

Source: Politifacts.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.