Chris Murphy – Do loose gun laws lead to more gun deaths? Fact-checking Sen. Chris Murphy’s claim
“The 5 states with the highest gun homicide rates in the nation all have loose gun laws” while “the 5 states with the lowest rates have some of the toughest laws.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joins challenge to abortion pill ruling
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 11, 2023 at 7:51 PM
Josh Kaul said he was joining a group of attorneys general to block a decision halting approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.
-
Lake Michigan battleground: Democrats pick Chicago for national convention a month after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 11, 2023 at 7:04 PM
Democrats underscore the importance of Wisconsin and the Midwest in picking Chicago over New York and Atlanta as the DNC site.
-
Cardinal Stritch University, facing a 'no-win situation,' closing at the end of this...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 11, 2023 at 6:32 PM
Cardinal Stritch, which celebrated its 85th anniversary last summer, enrolled about 900 undergraduates and close to 500 graduate students in fall 2021.
-
As 1 in 8 kids go hungry and schools struggle to feed kids, Wisconsin has a chance to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 11, 2023 at 4:27 PM
The end of free lunch leaves families struggling to feed their kids and nutrition departments under-funded as they navigate families who can't pay.
-
‘Tragic, terrible’ – Sheriff on Barron County police officers deaths
by bhague@wrn.com on April 11, 2023 at 3:37 PM
The police officers slain in Saturday’s shootout in Barron County are 32-year-old Chetek Officer Emily Breidenbach and 23-year-old Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Monday that the county has seen […]
-
Here's how Wisconsin's purple 'BOW' counties flipped for Janet Protasiewicz
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 11, 2023 at 3:19 PM
These counties traditionally lean red in statewide races, and favored Tim Michels for governor in November. Yet voters turned out for liberal judge Janet Protasiewicz.
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/10
by WRJC WebMaster on April 11, 2023 at 3:04 PM
-
Royall Holds Off Wonewoc-Center in Softball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on April 11, 2023 at 3:02 PM
-
In wake of Nashville, Wisconsin GOP lawmakers propose allowing school boards to approve...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 11, 2023 at 2:42 PM
The measure allowing concealed carry in schools comes in the wake of the Nashville shootings and a resolution from the Germantown School Board.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.