Chris McIntosh named Wisconsin Athletic Director

The University of Wisconsin on Wednesday named Chris McIntosh the school’s new athletic director, replacing the retiring Barry Alvarez. McIntosh played for the Badgers from 1996-99 and served as captain of two of the most celebrated teams in school history. After a successful NFL career, McIntosh would later return to the school’s athletic department, serving […]

