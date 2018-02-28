Chippewa Falls teacher accused of sexual assault

A teacher in the Chippewa Falls school district has been has been arrested for alleged repeated sexually assaults of a student. while he was a substitute teacher at Beloit Memorial High School. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler J. Edge of Chippewa Falls was taken into custody Tuesday. Edge is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl more than 20 […]

Source: WRN.com

