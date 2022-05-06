Chippewa Falls boy accused in the killing of Lily Peters returned to her body after hearing reports she was missing, court documents say
The boy accused of killing Lily Peters told police he returned to the girl’s body after hearing reports she was missing, according to previously sealed court documents.
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 6, 2022 at 5:06 PM
Dog found tied to fire hydrant in Green Bay soon to be adopted; Humane Society encourages...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2022 at 4:56 PM
The dog was found on Sunday by a local resident along with a backpack of supplies.
Baby Girl plays with a staff member at Green Bay Humane Society
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM
Baby Girl, a dog found tied to a fire hydrant, plays with a staff member on May 5, 2022 in Green Bay, Wis.
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/5
by WRJC News on May 6, 2022 at 3:46 PM
Royall Baseball Splits DH with Bangor to Remain on Top of the SBC
by WRJC News on May 6, 2022 at 3:45 PM
Event at Capitol raises awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman and Girls
by Bob Hague on May 6, 2022 at 3:28 PM
Across the U.S. and Canada on Thursday, commemorations took place for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman and Girls. Rachel Fernandez, a member of the Menominee Nation and Wisconsin Women’s Council, helped to organize an event in Madison, […]
Fact check: Tax claim right, but off on how Evers sought to raise them
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2022 at 3:11 PM
State Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview in Brown County, says Gov. Tony Evers "wanted to increase your taxes by $1 billion just for heating your homes. Instead, Republicans cut your taxes by more than $2 billion."
Customers file class-action lawsuit against Window Select alleging they made payments for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2022 at 2:44 PM
Four customers filed a class action lawsuit against the Menomonee Falls-based company on Wednesday alleging they made payments for projects that weren't finished.
Pro-choice supporters chant, 'Not the church, not the state. Women must decide their...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2022 at 2:29 PM
Students at the university worked with Assembly member Kristina Shelton to hold the rally in response U.S. Supreme Court opinion draft leak.
