Chinese province sends PPE to Wisconsin
Wisconsin getting some personal protective equipment from China. Governor Tony Evers announced that Wisconsin has received a donation of 10,000 procedural masks and 1,000 medical outfits from its sister state of Heilongjiang Province in communist China, to help grow the state’s supply of personal protective equipment. Wisconsin has had a sister state relationship with the […]
Source: WRN.com
Head of state grocery association wants Governor Evers to consider WMC plan
by Raymond Neupert on May 4, 2020 at 2:44 PM
The head of the Wisconsin Grocers Association is hoping things get better soon when it comes to Safer At Home, but he doesn’t want to rush things. CEO Brandon Scholz says that while it would be nice to just open up all of Wisconsin’s […]
First falcons of the season hatch at We Energies power plant
by Raymond Neupert on May 4, 2020 at 2:40 PM
There’s two new additions to the family at a power plant near Milwaukee. We Energies says the first two peregrine falcons of the season have hatched at Valley Power Plant. Spokeswoman Allison Trouy says it’s a fresh piece of good […]
Big Ten extends suspension date
by Bill Scott on May 4, 2020 at 1:50 PM
The Big Ten Conference announced today (Monday) that it will extend the previously announced suspension of all organized team activities through June 1, 2020, and will re-evaluate again at that time. This is an additional measure to the previously […]
More than a month into social distancing, here's how some area residents are coping —...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2020 at 11:26 AM
COVID-19 has changed the lives of even the healthy unstricken. People who aren't sick are finding themselves bored, cranky, lonely, poor, and afraid.
'It's not just about you'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2020 at 11:24 AM
She's been all over the world. Now she's stuck in Appleton during the pandemic.
Not the way you want to end isolation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2020 at 11:23 AM
He went to the hospital during the pandemic. But it wasn't for the coronavirus.
Filling time in the kitchen — for hundreds
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2020 at 11:23 AM
She's keeping busy herself in a school kitchen and at home.
Feeling lucky during the crisis
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2020 at 11:22 AM
He's got a job, extra cash and has even lost weight.
