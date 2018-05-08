China cutting US soybean purchases in face of tariffs threat
WASHINGTON (AP) — With the threat of tariffs and counter-tariffs between Washington and Beijing looming, Chinese buyers are canceling orders for U.S. soybeans, a trend that could deal a blow to American farmers if it continues.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Trump declares US leaving ‘horrible’ Iran nuclear accord10 hours ago
- Beyond the Headlines to launch in Wausau10 hours ago
- Students react to Clark Co. active shooter drill10 hours ago
- Congressman pushing frozen berries for fresh produce program10 hours ago
- Democrats rip Schimel for going to anti-gay group’s forum12 hours ago
- Five Appleton police officers fired at man in Monday's fatal shooting15 hours ago
- Medical helicopter was inspected day before crash that killed three-man crew15 hours ago
- Trump to allow year-round sales of high-ethanol gas15 hours ago
- Marshfield School District announces finalists in the race for superintendent16 hours ago
- Ellsworth Peterson remembered worldly for shipbuilding, locally for philanthropy16 hours ago
- Family Members Suffer Bedbug Bites At Dells Resort17 hours ago
- Janesville Man Charged With Child Abuse For Infant’s Injuries17 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.