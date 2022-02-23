Child sex assault conviction could result in life sentence for Little Suamico man
A teenager said the assaults occurred when she was 4 years old.
Wisconsin Republicans seek more oversight of elections but face likely vetoes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 1:27 PM
The state Senate also approved a measure that would allow absentee ballots to be counted the day before election day.
Ciudades diversas, suburbios más blancos, granjas moribundas: 5 formas en que ha...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Las comunidades Hispanas, Negras, Asiáticas y Nativas de nuestra región florecieron en la última década. Esta serie de un año debuta con las historias detrás de los números. […]
Here's the latest on a Sheboygan homeless mother's quest for a home for her and her...
by Sheboygan Press on February 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM
On Dec. 15, 2021, Ashley Mckinnie's GoFundMe had raised $146. Two months and $118K later, she's set to buy a home for herself and her daughter.
Guest column: Give BIG Green Bay starts today, as nonprofits lift each other instead of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM
As the community gives to 45 programs in 24 hours, it's great to see organizations helping each other to gain and stretch resources.
Wisconsin Senate seeks to give judges more leeway in setting bail amounts
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 2:43 AM
Republicans in the state Senate advanced a proposal Tuesday that would let judges set higher bail amounts.
'They got closer': Census changes help correct historic undercount of Wisconsin's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2022 at 2:07 AM
A change in Census Bureau data collection and analysis and more tribal outreach have led to a more accurate count of American Indians in Wisconsin.
Milwaukee's top health official wants to caution against the public on calling an end to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 1:45 AM
As of Tuesday, roughly 666 patients remain hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
