Child Care Counts helps child care centers, families survive
Child Care Counts has helped Wisconsin child care providers stay in business and keeps child care tuition in check.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin Child Care Counts has helped 3,000 providers stay open as advocates seek future...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 14, 2022 at 5:28 PM
Using American Rescue Plan Act money, Child Care Counts has helped Wisconsin child cares stay open and retain staff. The money runs out in a year.
-
Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay unveils 70-foot-long mural
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 14, 2022 at 5:23 PM
The mural was painted by over 100 kids, 50 families and almost all the staff at the west side Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay.
-
Two teens, homeowner face possible charges in Pulaski-area bonfire explosion
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 14, 2022 at 5:16 PM
2 teenagers, a 17-year-old from Green Bay and a 16-year-old from Pulaski, as well as the owner of the home where the explosion happened face charges.
-
Wisconsin man charged with making 'terrorist threats,' interfering with Election Day...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 14, 2022 at 5:03 PM
Michael J. Miecielica, 38, was charged after police say he went into a West Bend library and demanded staff "stop the voting" on Election Day.
-
Kotlowski, Jerome Joseph, Age 65 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on November 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM
-
Hanson, Delores M. Age 80 of Big Flats
by WRJC WebMaster on November 14, 2022 at 4:14 PM
-
Waite, Ronald J. Age 84 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on November 14, 2022 at 4:13 PM
-
Cashton Falls in State Semi-Finals to Shiocton
by WRJC WebMaster on November 14, 2022 at 4:13 PM
-
Tomah Health has recorded its first case of influenza this year.
by WRJC WebMaster on November 14, 2022 at 3:24 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.