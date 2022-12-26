Chief Master Sergeant Michael J. Boyko (Ret. USAF) Age 49 of Tomah

Chief Master Sergeant Michael J. Boyko, Ret. USAF

Michael James Boyko, 49, lost his brief battle with cancer on December 12, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife, sons, and extended family at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse.

Funeral Services with full military honors will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022, 11:30 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a cancer or military foundation of your choice in Mike’s memory. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

