Chief Justice Roggensack thanks Governor Evers, Legislature for creation of new circuit court seats

The Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court is thanking the rest of the Capitol on the approval of new county level judge seats. Governor Tony Evers has approved a bill that will increase the number of county judges in Wisconsin by 12. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Pat Roggensack says that’s going to drastically […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.