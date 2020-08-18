Chicago removes Wisconsin from emergency travel order list

The city of Chicago has removed Wisconsin from its emergency travel order list. States that have at least 15 daily Covid-19 infections per 100,000 residents are placed on the list, which requires travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states that experience a surge in cases to quarantine for 14-days. After being added July 27, […]

Source: WRN.com







