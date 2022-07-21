Chicago man found guilty in Minnesota road-rage shooting

A Chicago man has been convicted of first-degree murder and two other charges for the shooting death of a Minnesota man in what authorities called a road-rage incident. A jury on Thursday found Jamal Smith guilty of three counts in…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.