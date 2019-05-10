Chicago Fed: WI Farmland Values Unchanged From Last Year
After trending upward annually for about five years, the value of Wisconsin farmland remained flat when compared to this time last year, and actually dropped in value during the first quarter of 2019.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
