Cherveny, Margaret Delores, Age 99 of Friendship

Margaret Delores Cherveny, age 99, of Friendship, Wisconsin died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at her home in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father Francis Dias will officiate. Interment will be at the St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Town of Adams, Wisconsin. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Delores was born March 23, 1920, in Adams County in the Town of Jackson to Levi and Kathryn (Donovan) Maynard. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1938. Delores married Albert Frank Cherveny on September 26, 1940, in Wautoma, Wisconsin.

After raising her five children, Delores became a motivational speaker for Weight Watchers. She became a home health aide while living in Boone, IA. Delores traveled extensively throughout the United States, Mexico, and Ireland. She also had a passion for her flower gardens. She had a great interest in her family history and thoroughly researched her own and her husband’s family genealogy. Delores collected and was an authority on Westmoreland glassware. She kept in touch with the many friends from all the places she lived throughout her life, finally realizing she had outlived most of them. In her 90’s she published her life story, “Grandma D” which she presented to all her descendants and friends and then donated the proceeds from remaining books to the Adams County Historical Society

Delores was a member of the Stevens Point Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, Adams County Historical Society, Deyo Historical Society, Huguenot Historical Society, Catholic daughters, PCCW and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Memorials to Adams County Historical Society, PO Box 264, Friendship WI 53934.

Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Frank Cherveny; son, John Scott Cherveny; sisters: Alice Lord, Lois Weigand and Irma Maynard; brothers: Kenneth Maynard and Donald Maynard; and great-granddaughter, Kailee Kierstyn.

Survivors include her

daughter, Patricia (Frank) Kierstyn of Friendship, WI;

son, James (Judy) Cherveny of Duluth, MN;

son, Thomas (Marie) Cherveny of Winnipeg, MB, Canada;

daughter, Nancy (Steven) Underbakke of Carlisle, PA;

grandson, Joe (Stacey) Kierstyn of Beaver Dam, WI

grandson, Chris (Dawn) Kierstyn of Menominee Falls, WI

granddaughter, Noelle (John) Bartl of Portales, NM

granddaughter, Andrea (Paul) Altman of Duluth, MN

grandson, Aaron (Sarah) Cherveny of Minneapolis, MN

grandson, Scott (Michelle) Cherveny of Duluth, MN

grandson, Mark Cherveny of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

granddaughter, Ginger Wiebers of Boone, IA

grandson, Eric (Dipa) Underbakke of Ames, IA

granddaughter, Anna (Duncan) Ellis of Carlisle, PA

grandson, Dan (Heidi) Underbakke of Wilder, VT

great-granddaughter, Katherine (Dustan) Rastocan of Baraboo, WI

great-granddaughter, Carrie (Matt) Turcotte of Jacksonville, FL

great-granddaughter, Jackie Kierstyn of Madison, WI

great-grandson, Joe Kierstyn of Chicago, IL

great-grandson, Levi Kierstyn of Menomonee Falls, WI

great-grandson, Matthew Kierstyn of Menomonee Falls, WI

great-granddaughter, Hannah Kierstyn of Menomonee Falls, WI

great-granddaughter, Samantha Bartl of Portales, NM

great-granddaughter, Charlie Bartl of Portales, NM

great-grandson, Nick Altman of Duluth, MN

great-grandson, Ashton Altman of Duluth, MN

great-grandson, Finn Cherveny of Minneapolis, MN

great-grandson, Will Cherveny of Minneapolis, MN

great-grandson, Isaiah Cherveny of Duluth, MN

great-grandson, Andrew Cherveny of Duluth, MN

great-granddaughter, Olivia Cherveny of Duluth, MN

great-granddaughter, Evelyn Cherveny of Duluth, MN

great-granddaughter, Baillie Wiebers of Kansas City, MO

great-grandson, Rylee Wiebers of Boone, IA

great-grandson, Colin Ellis of Carlisle, PA

great-grandson, Benjamin Ellis of Carlisle, PA

Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Thank you to Heartland Hospice for their wonderful assistance.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home of Friendship, WI is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberys.com for online condolences

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.