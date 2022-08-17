Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman
After his second impeachment, former President Donald Trump made it his mission to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney, his chief Republican rival. On Tuesday, he succeeded.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
About 30% of Wisconsin's monkeypox vaccine has been distributed
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2022 at 2:33 AM
To date, 980 doses of the 3,286 vials of the Jynneos vaccine have been given to patients.
-
Ron Johnson rips Biden border policies, claims southern border is 'darn close to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 16, 2022 at 9:52 PM
Johnson's discussion came as new numbers show the country is on pace for 2 million immigration arrests at the southern border for the fiscal year.
-
'That could have been us': Wisconsin woman shares close call during shooting at Six Flags...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 16, 2022 at 9:38 PM
As they prepared to leave the park, Sara Berry, Kelisha Pommering and five boys all heard the sharp sound "of someone banging on my back window," Berry said.
-
Dane County judge closes one of the open records lawsuits against elections investigation
by Raymond Neupert on August 16, 2022 at 9:20 PM
A Dane County judge on Tuesday closed one of several open records cases against the Republican investigation of the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers for American Oversight were seeking more documents from the Office of Special Counsel, but Judge […]
-
Business in the front, party in the back: These two Wisconsin kids are in the USA Mullet...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 16, 2022 at 6:28 PM
Five-year-old Axel Wenzel of Brillion and 13-year-old Max Weihbrecht of Lawrence have made it to the final round of the event.
-
Fact check: Evers says Wisconsin is tops in allocating federal funds to businesses
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 16, 2022 at 6:27 PM
Gov. Tony Evers says "We are number one in the country as far as our spending (COVID relief) money on businesses as it relates to the percentage of federal funds that we receive."
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Diane Hendricks to host Ron Johnson fundraiser
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 16, 2022 at 4:32 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
HS Football Preview – Royall Panthers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 16, 2022 at 3:26 PM
-
Weiland, Darlene Marie Age 84 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 16, 2022 at 2:27 PM
