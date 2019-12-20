Cheese Defining Proposal Draws Positive Reviews

Wisconsin cheese-makers are happy with a proposal to define what cheese is. The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association say it’s thrilled to see a State Senate panel approve the bill Wednesday. It would spell-out that cheese comes from animals, as opposed to nuts or plants. The idea is to show the difference between real cheese and vegan cheese. The Cheese Makers’ spokesman says it’s unfair to let companies use the term cheese, when their products are not.

Source: WRJC.com





