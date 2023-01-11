Checking claims in Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ sixth Condition of the State Address
Gov. Kim Reynolds introduced proposals that ensure school choice and parental involvement during her Condition of the State Address on Tuesday. Here are the facts behind the speech.
Source: Politifacts.com
She was elated when her friend was crowned Miss America. Then she realized that made her...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on January 11, 2023 at 11:34 PM
After her friend Grace Stanke won Miss America, Kylene Spanbauer, newly crowned Miss Wisconsin, hopes to focus on education about sexual assault prevention.
Former CEO of shuttered Milwaukee abortion clinic opens new site in Rockford
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2023 at 11:18 PM
The Rockford Family Planning Center offers only medication abortions. A second clinic offering abortion procedures is scheduled to open in spring.
Man who waited 3 years to have his court case resolved gets released after pleading guilty
by Wausau Daily Herald on January 11, 2023 at 10:54 PM
Nhia Lee received a three-year prison sentenced, but he also received credit for the 1,331 days he already served.
Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge in downtown Green Bay to close Friday for maintenance
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2023 at 6:32 PM
Nitschke Memorial Bridge to close Friday as crews perform maintenance work
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/10
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2023 at 6:11 PM
Mauston Girls Fall to Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2023 at 6:10 PM
Mauston Soars by Tomah in Boys Basketball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2023 at 6:09 PM
Loader Falls on Rural Cashton Man
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2023 at 6:05 PM
Rollover in Vernon County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2023 at 6:05 PM
