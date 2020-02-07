Check out the snow moon in Wisconsin this weekend – it's also a supermoon
The celestial event will happen at 1:33 a.m. Sunday, but the moon will look full all weekend, according to NASA.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
