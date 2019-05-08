Cheatham to resign as Madison schools superintendent

A leadership change is in the works for Wisconsin’s second largest school district. Madison Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham will be stepping down at the end of August. In an email to district parents, Cheatham says she’ll be joining the faculty at the Harvard Graduate School of Education in the fall. Cheatham has been superintendent in Madison […]

Source: WRN.com





