Cheap solar helps Wisconsin utilities speed up green energy transition as support grows
Wisconsin’s two largest utilities plan to get more aggressive about shutting off power plants and replacing them with renewable resources.
Records: Former Green Bay clerk accused mayor's office of taking over elections process,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2021 at 8:40 PM
Emails point to a fissure in Kris Teske's relationship with Mayor Eric Genrich and his staff as officials prepared for a major election.
Young-Lamar, Brenda Lee Age 59 of Manistique, Michigan formerly of Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on February 22, 2021 at 7:36 PM
Lena man's history of child abuse results in 23 felony charges; ex-wife says he used...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2021 at 7:11 PM
Allegations involving his children were filed over incidents that occurred over last 15 years.
Tony Evers seeks $2.4 billion for building projects — nearly half for UW campuses
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2021 at 6:54 PM
The capital budget would spend $163 million on a new state office building in Milwaukee.
U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Trump's election challenge in Wisconsin, and the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2021 at 5:34 PM
Meanwhile, a federal judge says sanctions may be in order for the attorney for two Wisconsin lawmakers who challenged the results.
Male Found Dead from Gunshot Wound in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on February 22, 2021 at 4:55 PM
Pick up your free radon test kit at Gundersen St. Joseph’s
by WRJC WebMaster on February 22, 2021 at 4:54 PM
Volunteers Essential in Tomah COVID Vaccine Distribution
by WRJC WebMaster on February 22, 2021 at 4:54 PM
