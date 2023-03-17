Chauvin, who killed George Floyd, pleads guilty in tax case

The former Minneapolis police officer serving time for the 2020 murder of George Floyd has pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion. Derek Chauvin entered the plea Friday in a Minnesota court before Washington County Judge Sheridan Hawley. Chauvin…

