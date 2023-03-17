Chauvin, who killed George Floyd, pleads guilty in tax case
The former Minneapolis police officer serving time for the 2020 murder of George Floyd has pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion. Derek Chauvin entered the plea Friday in a Minnesota court before Washington County Judge Sheridan Hawley. Chauvin…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Fact check: Dem lawmaker says GOP bill on cash bail, a large quantity of people could be...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2023 at 6:34 PM
State Rep. Darrin Madison, D-Milwaukee, says under a GOP bill on cash bail, "a large quantity of people who are accused of crimes, including anyone who even witnesses certain crimes, could now be detained and subject to bail." […]
-
See inside Mativ's Neenah paper facilities
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM
-
Secretary of State Doug La Follette to retire, Gov. Tony Evers appoints Sarah Godlewski...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2023 at 6:11 PM
Doug La Follette, state Secretary of State and the longest serving statewide elected official in the nation, is retiring after nearly five decades.
-
How three years of COVID-19 reshaped these Wisconsinites' lives
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM
A long-hauler who still can't smell. A college student who was barely on campus. The family of Milwaukee County's first COVID-19 victim.
-
5-year-old girl from Crivitz dies in Marinette County crash after vehicle overturns
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2023 at 4:06 PM
The crash was partly caused by failure to yield at a stop sign, authorities said.
-
Illinois collected $36 million taxes from Wisconsinites for marijuana, new report says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM
Wisconsin is in the minority of states whose lawmakers have not legalized marijuana use in some form.
-
Three years later, hospitals still gets COVID cases but 'they have less of an impact on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2023 at 3:42 PM
Three years into the pandemic, 14,339 people had died from the virus in Wisconsin, state data shows as of March 16.
-
De Pere Council incumbent Dean Raasch faces challenger Mike Eserkaln in quest to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2023 at 1:56 PM
The race is one of four for the De Pere City Council; District 3 includes wards 10-16.
-
This sensory gym for those with disabilities is the first in the Fox Valley
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM
The multi-sensory environment room is designed to help those who struggle with control over their bodies or environments.
